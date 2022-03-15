Las Vegas man accused of drug trafficking at McCracken Co. hotel

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Nevada man was arrested in western Kentucky in connection with a drug investigation at an area hotel.

Joseph R. Smith, 31, of Las Vegas, was charged with failure to signal, possession of marijuana, no operator’s license, failure to produce an insurance card, trafficking in methamphetamine - second offense, trafficking heroin - second offense, trafficking in Suboxone - second offense and trafficking in Ecstasy.

Chief Deputy Ryan Norman on scene of a drug arrest this morning at a local hotel. McCracken County Sheriff Detectives seized more than 2lbs of Methamphetamine, 1000 ecstasy pills, Heroin and other drugs. More info will be released later today. If you or someone you know is battling an addiction, please reach out to us for information regarding our Badges of Hope program. 270-444-4719. Posted by McCracken County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, March 15, 2022

According to the sheriff’s office, detectives were conducting surveillance on a hotel on Cairo Road on Tuesday morning, March 15.

They stopped a vehicle leaving the hotel believed to be involved in illegal activity. They identified the driver of the vehicle as Smith.

According to detectives, they could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle, as well as see it in plain view inside the vehicle.

While searching the vehicle, they say they found and seized more than 2 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, about 1,000 Ecstasy pills, heroin, marijuana and Suboxone strips.

Smith was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

According to the sheriff’s office, he has an extensive criminal history with prior convictions for trafficking illegal drugs and firearm offenses.

In a video posted on the sheriff’s office Facebook Page, Chief Deputy Ryan Norman said their investigations currently focus on hotels and motels in the area because people from outside the community come to the area to “poison our streets, to conduct their illegal activity, and hurt our community.”

He said they’re trying to proactive to put a stop to the illegal activity.

