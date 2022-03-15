KY 80 westbound reopened after hemp truck fire in Calloway Co.

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - KY 80 westbound reopened after a hemp truck fire near the 20.5 mile marker on Tuesday afternoon, March 15.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, this was along KY 80 in northeastern Calloway County near the Hico Road intersection. This was about 2 miles southeast of the Calloway-Marshall County line.

All lanes are open.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.