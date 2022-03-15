Heartland Votes
KY 80 westbound reopened after hemp truck fire in Calloway Co.

KY 80 westbound reopened after a hemp truck fire near the 20.5 mile marker on Tuesday...
KY 80 westbound reopened after a hemp truck fire near the 20.5 mile marker on Tuesday afternoon, March 15.(WAFF)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - KY 80 westbound reopened after a hemp truck fire near the 20.5 mile marker on Tuesday afternoon, March 15.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, this was along KY 80 in northeastern Calloway County near the Hico Road intersection. This was about 2 miles southeast of the Calloway-Marshall County line.

All lanes are open.

