Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Florida man wins $5 million from scratch-off ticket

Florida Lottery education contributions hit $36 billion
Florida Lottery education contributions hit $36 billion(tcw-wflx)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Gray News) – A Florida man is much richer after winning $5 million from a scratch-off ticket, the state lottery said.

The Florida Lottery announced Tuesday that 63-year-old Marty Moon claimed the prize from a “Gold Rush Limited” scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office.

The lottery said Moon bought the winning ticket from a food mart in Lakeland, Florida. The retailer is set to receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The lottery said he chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of almost $4 million.

The Florida Lottery said scratch-off games made up 75% of ticket sales and generated more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund in the fiscal year of 2020-2021.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A seven-year-old Cape Girardeau girl was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Mississippi County...
Young girl killed in crash
Save your receipts! Missourians can apply for refund on state gas tax increase later this year
The camera was turned over to police on March 8th and authorities are investigating.
Video camera found in a bathroom at the Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau
Officers and firefighters responded to a crash into Cape Family Care on Monday morning.
Crews respond to truck crash into building
Dolly Parton said she wanted to be withdrawn from consideration into the Rock & Roll Hall of...
Dolly Parton withdraws name from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame consideration

Latest News

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff listens as he meet with women entrepreneurs for a panel discussion...
Emhoff tests positive for COVID-19, VP Harris still negative
A little girl's body was found in July 1960. She became known as "Little Miss Nobody." Now,...
60+ years later: ‘Little Miss Nobody’ murder victim has a name
Local leaders say this is a great filming location because the area offers a lot to work with.
Perryville’s new website focuses on filming in area
This image released by Fox News Channel shows cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski while on assignment...
Two Fox journalists killed in Ukraine, underscoring dangers