First Alert: Slightly warmer with sprinkles, isolated shower possible
(KFVS) - Skies will be a bit gloomy the first half of today, but it will be slightly warmer and less windy than yesterday.
Isolated light showers are possible this morning.
Wake-up temperatures are mild in the 40s.
A few lingering sprinkles or a light shower is also possible today as a low continues to move east.
Lisa Michaels says locations in Kentucky and Tennessee could see thicker clouds and a few isolated showers into Wednesday. This is because the low will become cut-off from the upper-level flow.
Most of the Heartland will remain partly cloudy today with highs in the mid 60s with a few upper 60s possible.
Tonight, clouds will gradually clear with temperatures in the low to mid 40s.
Temperatures will continue to rise throughout the Heartland this week for more spring-like weather.
Wednesday and Thursday will be the warmest days of the week with highs in the low 70s!
The next chance for widespread showers and a few thunderstorms arrives Friday.
The threat for severe weather appears low at this time.
