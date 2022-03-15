First Alert: Slightly warmer with sprinkles, isolated shower possible

(KFVS) - Skies will be a bit gloomy the first half of today, but it will be slightly warmer and less windy than yesterday.

Isolated light showers are possible this morning.

Wake-up temperatures are mild in the 40s.

A few lingering sprinkles or a light shower is also possible today as a low continues to move east.

Lisa Michaels says locations in Kentucky and Tennessee could see thicker clouds and a few isolated showers into Wednesday. This is because the low will become cut-off from the upper-level flow.

Most of the Heartland will remain partly cloudy today with highs in the mid 60s with a few upper 60s possible.

Tonight, clouds will gradually clear with temperatures in the low to mid 40s.

Temperatures will continue to rise throughout the Heartland this week for more spring-like weather.

Wednesday and Thursday will be the warmest days of the week with highs in the low 70s!

The next chance for widespread showers and a few thunderstorms arrives Friday.

The threat for severe weather appears low at this time.



