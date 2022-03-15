Dexter man found guilty of enticing a child through Facebook messenger

(KFVS) - A Dexter man has been found guilty of enticing a child.

According to a statement from Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver, a jury found 42-year-old Robert Cooper guilty.

In the case, the defendant lured who he thought was a 13-year-old girl to a motel.

He was met by Dexter police.

“This case should be a wake-up call to all parents of the dangers that social media poses to their teenage children,” Oliver said. “Robert Cooper is a predator and if he had been messaging an actual 13 year old girl, the Defendant had the clear intention that she would have been bound, handcuffed, sexually assaulted and taken to Florida by the Defendant. We believe that Robert Cooper needs to spend every minute allowed by law behind bars to prevent him ever having the opportunity to harm a child.”

