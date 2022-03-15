Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Dexter man found guilty of enticing a child through Facebook messenger

Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver said, “This case should be a wake-up call to...
Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver said, “This case should be a wake-up call to all parents of the dangers that social media poses to their teenage children. Robert Cooper is a predator and if he had been messaging an actual 13 year old girl, the Defendant had the clear intention that she would have been bound, handcuffed, sexually assaulted and taken to Florida by the Defendant. We believe that Robert Cooper needs to spend every minute allowed by law behind bars to prevent him ever having the opportunity to harm a child.”(Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - A Dexter man has been found guilty of enticing a child.

According to a statement from Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver, a jury found 42-year-old Robert Cooper guilty.

In the case, the defendant lured who he thought was a 13-year-old girl to a motel.

He was met by Dexter police.

“This case should be a wake-up call to all parents of the dangers that social media poses to their teenage children,” Oliver said. “Robert Cooper is a predator and if he had been messaging an actual 13 year old girl, the Defendant had the clear intention that she would have been bound, handcuffed, sexually assaulted and taken to Florida by the Defendant.  We believe that Robert Cooper needs to spend every minute allowed by law behind bars to prevent him ever having the opportunity to harm a child.”

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A seven-year-old Cape Girardeau girl was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Mississippi County...
Young girl killed in crash
Save your receipts! Missourians can apply for refund on state gas tax increase later this year
The camera was turned over to police on March 8th and authorities are investigating.
Video camera found in a bathroom at the Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau
If you get a text from an unknown number, Quick says think twice before responding.
Better Business Bureau warns of text message scams
Journalist Brent Renaud attends the International Documentary Association’s 2014 IDA...
Acclaimed filmmaker Brent Renaud shot, killed in Ukraine

Latest News

Time is up for the Cape Broadway Theatre, after Cape City leaders says the damaged building was...
Deadline ends for Cape Broadway Theatre
A student is working on a puzzle in the new mental wellness and relief room.
Richland School District adds mental health relief rooms
A city restroom in downtown cape with it's doors locked during the day.
Cape Girardeau sees increase in public bathroom vandalism
River boats returning to Cape Girardeau in April
River boats returning to Cape Girardeau in April