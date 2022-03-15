Heartland Votes
Dec. 10 tornado survivors could receive free structural inspections

Survivors of the Dec. 10 tornadoes have an opportunity to receive no-cost structural...
By Clayton Hester
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Survivors of the Dec. 10 tornadoes have an opportunity to receive no-cost structural engineering inspections.

The Marshall County Parks Department announced the Marshall County Fiscal Court will start to provide the service to property owners.

The service extends to survivors who owned their home or business on Dec. 10, 2021.

For details on applying, you can email buildinginspectionoffice@marshallcountyky.gov or call 270-527-5284.

