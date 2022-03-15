Heartland Votes
Deadline ends for Cape Broadway Theatre

By Noelle Williams
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Time is up for the Cape Broadway Theatre, after Cape Girardeau city leaders says the damaged building was a danger.

“It’s not over until the fat lady sings,” Marc Fineman, Marketing Chair for Cape Broadway Theatre said.

This theatre’s fate might be near an end. The City of Cape Girardeau gave the current owners until March 11th to stabilize the building

Fineman said that would cost between $150,000 and $300,000.

“So far we’ve raised about 25 thousand dollars, that’s a lot less,” Fineman said.

However, said the whole project will cost 15 million dollars. they are looking for outside help from corporate sponsors.

“We would have to raise 6 million dollars and the other 9 million of that 15 million would come from grants and tax credits,” Fineman said.

According to Cape City officials, they offered multiple opportunities to demolish or repair the building. The last extension was a 45-day extension on February 7th.

“They will not be issuing any more extensions for the owner to repair or demolish the structure,” the City of Cape Girardeau said.

“The utmost care must be taken to ensure the demolition is done properly,” the city of Cape Girardeau continued.

Fineman said they have a lot of ideas for the theatre, they are hoping they still have enough time to make it happen.

“It’s entirely doable but we need to move forward,” Fineman said.

Cape City officials said since the fire that occurred on March 31, 2021, the previous and current owners have been provided numerous opportunities to repair or demolish the damaged building.

