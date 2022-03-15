Heartland Votes
Community celebration to be held for Charleston High School Basketball Team

The Blue Jays finished 29-3 this season.
The Blue Jays finished 29-3 this season.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A community celebration will be held to congratulate the Charleston High School Basketball Team on their 12th State Title win.

The Blue Jays defeated Lafayette County 58-56 to win the Missouri Boys Class 3 State Basketball Title in Springfield on Friday, March 11.

The celebration for the team will be held on Tuesday, March 15 during the Dunkin’ with Dads event.

The free event will be held at the high school gym at 5:30 p.m.

Doors open at 5:15 p.m.

Everyone is invited to attend.

Players and coaches will be available for a meet and greet and to sign autographs.

The public is encouraged to bring a program, ticket, shirt, ball or other item to have a the Blue Jays sign. Autograph booklets will also be available.

There will also be booths, pizza, open gym time, prize drawings and more.

The event wraps up at 7:30 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP, PART 3 of 3: Congrats to the Charleston High School Boys Basketball team for making history with...

Posted by Charleston R-I Schools on Monday, March 14, 2022

