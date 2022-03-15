$6 Cardinals tickets up for grabs during flash sale Wednesday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - You can get Cardinals tickets for cheap during a flash sale Wednesday.

The team will hold a 12-hour flash sale beginning at 9 a.m. on March 16. During the sale, tickets for any Monday-Thursday game (excluding Opening Day) will be just $6. In addition, each ticket will be pre-loaded with $6 in Cards Cash.

Tickets can be purchased online or via phone at 314-345-9000.

