Young girl killed in crash

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A seven-year-old Cape Girardeau girl was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Mississippi County on Sunday, March 13.

The crash happened at 7:13 p.m. on Route O, one mile west of Route N and just four miles north of Charleston.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), Doris Wheeler’s Toyota Corolla went off the right side of the road, flipped and hit an embankment.

Wheeler’s seven-year-old passenger died at the scene.

An ambulance transported Wheeler to a Cape Girardeau hospital with minor injures.

MSHP said Wheeler and the young girl were both wearing seat belts.

