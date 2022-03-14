Video camera found in a bathroom at the Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Authorities are investigating after a small, video camera was found in a bathroom at the Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau.

According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, an employee at the facility found the camera in a single-person, employee bathroom. A spokeswoman with the Missouri Veterans Commission said the camera was disguised to look like a cell phone charger, and leaders turned that camera over to police on March 8th.

A statement from the Missouri Veterans Commission says, “Later that day, the source of this device was identified and immediate steps were taken to remove the individual from the facility to ensure the privacy and safety of residents and staff.”

Cape Girardeau police said they arrested that same person on March 8th but released the person pending the filing of formal charges.

According to the Missouri Veterans Commission, residents and staff of the facility have been notified of the incident and are asked to report any suspicious items or behaviors in the facility.

The Veterans Home is also holding a support group meeting to discuss what happened. Staff members can also be connected with the Employee Assistance Program if needed.

Cape Girardeau authorities said they turned the case over to the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on March 14th.

Police have not released information about if the camera recorded any videos or not and have not said how long it may have been in the bathroom.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.