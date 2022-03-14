Truck crash blocks highway in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A crash involving a truck is blocking both lanes of KY 348/Symsonia Highway in Marshall County.

This is between Benton and Symsonia, just west of the KY 2606/Jackson School Road intersection.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the highway is expected to be closed until at least 10 a.m.

Drivers can detour the crash site by taking KY 1490/Elva Road, KY 1949/Wadesboro Road, KY 408/Oak Level Road and KY 2606/Jackson School Road.

