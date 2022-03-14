Riverboat docking season returns to Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The riverboats will return to Cape Girardeau this spring.

According to VisitCape, the first boat of the season will be the American Countess. It will dock downtown on Friday, April 22 at 12 p.m.

While they say dates are likely to change, VisitCape provided the following riverboat schedule:

Friday, April 22 - American Countess from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, May 20 - American Countess from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, June 9 - American Queen from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, June 10 - American Duchess from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, June 14 - American Duchess from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, June 20 - American Melody from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Friday, July 1 - American Queen from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, July 7 - American Queen from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, July 9 - American Countess from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, July 15 - American Queen from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, July 21 - American Duchess from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, July 22 - American Queen from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, July 27 - American Queen from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, July 30 - American Splendor from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Wednesday, August 10 - American Duchess from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, August 24 - American Heritage from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Thursday, August 25 - American Countess from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, September 1 - American Duchess from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, September 13 - American Heritage from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, September 20 - American Symphony from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Monday, October 3 - American Heritage from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Friday, October 7 - American Queen from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, October 21 - American Countess from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, October 27 - American Queen from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, November 18 - American Queen from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

According to VisitCape, due to security concerns, public tours of the riverboats will not be available.

Visiting riverboats will include American Heritage, American Splendor, American Melody, American Symphony, American Queen, American Duchess and American Countess.

You can find more information on the riverboats, the docking schedule and ticket information online.

