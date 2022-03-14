Richland School District adds mental health relief rooms

ESSEX, Mo. (KFVS) - Richland School District is adding some mental health relief rooms for their students and staff.

This will help with the everyday stress, anxiety, depression and other mental health aspects that students and adults deal with on a daily basis.

“What we saw last semester is a push for 100% in-person learning, which is great,” Richland High School Principal Cindy Rhodes said. “But I think maybe our state and national organizations and politicians maybe didn’t anticipate, or even our local schools, is that we can be 100% in-class learning but our students are not the same.”

Rhodes said the students are more stressed out now that they are back in the classroom and have been through so much lately with dealing with the pandemic, current events and everyday life.

“We’re not going to be able to start where we left off like people hoped,” Rhodes said. “And we can’t just focus on the academic learning gap, because what we see now are some high anxiety, high stress level kiddos getting back and trying to figure out how to function in social groups.”

There is a room for students and a room for staff members. Each of them have different style of comfortable chairs, puzzles, drawing stations, yoga mats and more.

“It’s really relaxing,” 8th grade student Veronica Touchette said. “All the lights and you can come in here and read a book or do a puzzle. That’s what I’m doing. Or color or really anything.”

We talked with students about how this room has helped them throughout their days at school.

“Sometimes if you want to come in here, it just relieves you and lets you color or even work on work but in quiet,” 8th grade student Nevaeh Roach said. “It’s peaceful in here.”

“Out there, outside of this room, it’s very stressful,” 8th grade student Allison Arnold said. “There’s so much drama outside of this room and it’s hard to keep up with everything. You’re constantly moving and it’s just a nerve-racking thing. So when you come in here, all the weight of the world is gone. You’re in here to be relaxed, be yourself and be calm and just let everything go. So, this room honestly really helps with that.”

Even the staff are enjoying their new room and say it’s very beneficial.

“I like it because the lighting sets like a calm vibe,” Family Consumer Science Teacher Jamie Hency said. “You just come in here, sit down and just relax for a little bit.”

Rhodes said it’s about focusing on students and staff and helping them out where help is needed.

“We’ve had to regroup and figure out what can we do,” Rhodes said. “School isn’t just about the English, science, and math, it’s also about how to learn about how to navigate socially, how to prepare for life and how to function in life.”

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.