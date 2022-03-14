Police: Woman dies in Lamar, Mo. house fire while trying to rescue pet

LAMAR, Mo. (KY3) - A woman from Lamar, Missouri, died Saturday morning when she ran back inside her burning house and tried to save a family pet.

The Lamar Police Department has identified the victim as 71-year-old Betty Jo Parker. Investigators say she returned into the home to rescue a pet and was overcome by smoke.

Police and fire officials responded to the house fire around 6 a.m. Saturday. The home was located near the intersection of 10th Street and Grand Street in Lamar. When they arrived, the home was already in flames and producing heavy smoke.

Another resident, 67-year-old William Parker, is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.

The Lamar Fire Department, The Lamar Police Department, and the State Fire Marshal’s Office all investigated the scene. The fire has been ruled as accidental.

