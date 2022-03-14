Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Nurse creates chandelier out of 271 Moderna vaccine vials

Laura Weiss used 271 discarded Moderna COVID-19 vaccine vials to create a working chandelier she calls the “Light of Appreciation.” (Source: KUSA)
By Foster Gaines
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KUSA) - A retired nurse in Colorado has created a unique work of art to always remember the pandemic.

Laura Weiss used 271 discarded Moderna COVID-19 vaccine vials to create a working chandelier she calls the “Light of Appreciation.” Weiss said she sees the project as a tribute to health care workers.

“It’s been very dark and very challenging, and yet I think we can find opportunities that come out of the darkness and the obstacles,” Weiss said.

Weiss aided in the vaccination effort when the shots became available, working with Boulder County Health. She said the chandelier shows appreciation for her fellow nurses.

“They don’t get enough pats on the back, and so if I can even just be a part of saying thank you, that feels pretty good,” Weiss said.

Copyright 2022 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Save your receipts! Missourians can apply for refund on state gas tax increase later this year
If you get a text from an unknown number, Quick says think twice before responding.
Better Business Bureau warns of text message scams
Journalist Brent Renaud attends the International Documentary Association’s 2014 IDA...
Acclaimed filmmaker Brent Renaud shot, killed in Ukraine
A seven-year-old Cape Girardeau girl was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Mississippi County...
Young girl killed in crash
An Omaha woman was charged $400 for a locksmith to unlock her car on freezing cold day....
‘Are you kidding me’: Locksmith charges $400 to unlock vehicle in cold weather

Latest News

President Joe Biden will address the National League of Cities’ Congressional City Conference...
LIVE: Biden to give address at conference of nonpartisan cities’ organization
A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022....
Russia keeps up attacks in Ukraine as two sides hold talks
Monday, March 14 is the FEMA deadline for Ky. tornado victims.
FEMA deadline for Ky. tornado victims is today
A truck crashed into a building in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Truck crashes into Cape Girardeau building
People that fled the war in Ukraine wait at the Przemysl train station, in Przemysl, Poland,...
‘I wish this war would end’: Ukrainian refugees reach 2.8M