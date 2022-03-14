Heartland Votes
Nice Weather This Week!

More clouds this afternoon...
A sunny winter day in the Heartland.
A sunny winter day in the Heartland.(Source: cNews/James Gullage)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 3:12 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Mostly clear skies Monday morning with lows in the upper 30s/low 40s early. Today will start off mostly sunny with gradual increasing clouds by the afternoon. High temperatures will range in the lower 60s with breezy southerly winds during the afternoon again that can gust up to 25-30mph.

A low pressure south of the Heartland will be the reason for increasing cloud cover later today and into tonight. We could see enough moisture to cause a few showers tonight into Tuesday. Any rain would be very light with the more favorable areas to see precipitation will be in our southern counties.

The big trend this week will be southerly winds help supply warm air into our area. High temps will be in the mid 60s to low 70s most of the week! The next chance of seeing rain and a few storms in the forecast will be on Friday with the passage of a cold front.

-Lisa

