Heartland Votes
Advertisement

More than $1M facelift nearly finished at Crab Orchard Lake

Multiple changes were completed at Crab Orchard Lake before the 2022 lake season began.
Multiple changes were completed at Crab Orchard Lake before the 2022 lake season began.(Colin Baillie)
By Colin Baillie
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Boaters, anglers and lake recreational users are happy to learn Crab Orchard Lake’s multiple repairs were finished within the past year.

The Crab Orchard Wildlife Refuge made repairs to its dam and multiple boat ramps to make things better for lake users.

Susie Cannon has been fishing Crab Orchard Lake for more than 20 years.

“I love it, I’ve been catching a few out here, but not today,” Cannon said.

She told us she is thrilled the lake levels are back to normal.

“I’ve caught about three today and I’ve been catching some pretty good-sized fish and I love that the lake levels back up,” she continued.

Most people driving down Route 13 or Route 148 are noticing lake levels are back to normal.

Neil Vincent, the visitor’s service manager, at Crab Orchard Wildlife Refuge, said the off-season construction projects wrapped up before the lake season began.

“The dam construction project is complete and we have the two boat ramps are complete, so the boat ramps are open for use now and, like I said, just a couple good rains and the lake came up fairly quick,” he explained.

Visitors will notice a new concession at the Marina in the near future.

“We’ve been evaluating the bids; and probably be making a official selection on that here in the next week or two,” he said.

Vincent said this is the first time in about 20 years a private owner will run the concession.

“It’s pretty exciting, you know. It’s an opportunity that maybe see some growth over there in some opportunities and for more recreational opportunities,” Vincent said.

For Susie Cannon, she’s happy to be casting and reeling in fish again.

“Everybody needs to come out and come fishing ‘cause they are biting slowly, but it’ll take another week or two when the weather warms up. It has to be 60 degrees for them crappie to start hitting,” she said.

Vincent said the refuge is excited to also welcome back boaters this season after 2021 lake levels were down a couple feet.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Save your receipts! Missourians can apply for refund on state gas tax increase later this year
If you get a text from an unknown number, Quick says think twice before responding.
Better Business Bureau warns of text message scams
A seven-year-old Cape Girardeau girl was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Mississippi County...
Young girl killed in crash
Journalist Brent Renaud attends the International Documentary Association’s 2014 IDA...
Acclaimed filmmaker Brent Renaud shot, killed in Ukraine
William Hurt, a cast member in the Amazon series "Goliath," poses for a portrait during the...
William Hurt, star of ‘Broadcast News,’ ‘Body Heat,’ dies

Latest News

The camera was turned over to police on March 8th and authorities are investigating.
Video camera found in a bathroom at the Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau
Money Talks 3/9/22
Money Talks 3/9/22
FILE PHOTO: The American Duchess docked at the Cape Girardeau riverfront on Thursday, April 8,...
Riverboat docking season returns to Cape Girardeau
A free symposium about the war will take place at Southern Illinois University Morris Library...
Southern Ill. University to host Ukraine symposium