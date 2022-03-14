More than $1M facelift nearly finished at Crab Orchard Lake

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Boaters, anglers and lake recreational users are happy to learn Crab Orchard Lake’s multiple repairs were finished within the past year.

The Crab Orchard Wildlife Refuge made repairs to its dam and multiple boat ramps to make things better for lake users.

Susie Cannon has been fishing Crab Orchard Lake for more than 20 years.

“I love it, I’ve been catching a few out here, but not today,” Cannon said.

She told us she is thrilled the lake levels are back to normal.

“I’ve caught about three today and I’ve been catching some pretty good-sized fish and I love that the lake levels back up,” she continued.

Most people driving down Route 13 or Route 148 are noticing lake levels are back to normal.

Neil Vincent, the visitor’s service manager, at Crab Orchard Wildlife Refuge, said the off-season construction projects wrapped up before the lake season began.

“The dam construction project is complete and we have the two boat ramps are complete, so the boat ramps are open for use now and, like I said, just a couple good rains and the lake came up fairly quick,” he explained.

Visitors will notice a new concession at the Marina in the near future.

“We’ve been evaluating the bids; and probably be making a official selection on that here in the next week or two,” he said.

Vincent said this is the first time in about 20 years a private owner will run the concession.

“It’s pretty exciting, you know. It’s an opportunity that maybe see some growth over there in some opportunities and for more recreational opportunities,” Vincent said.

For Susie Cannon, she’s happy to be casting and reeling in fish again.

“Everybody needs to come out and come fishing ‘cause they are biting slowly, but it’ll take another week or two when the weather warms up. It has to be 60 degrees for them crappie to start hitting,” she said.

Vincent said the refuge is excited to also welcome back boaters this season after 2021 lake levels were down a couple feet.

