Mild weather expected for the next few days

First Alert Forecast at 4 p.m. on 3/14/22
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clouds will increase tonight, and a few light showers possible. Most of the Heartland will stay dry. Temperatures tonight will only drop into the 40s for lows. More clouds expected through the morning hours on Tuesday, with a chance for a few more showers in southern portions of the Heartland. Temperatures will be warm for this time of year, and the winds will be lighter than today too. Highs will make it into the 60s on Tuesday afternoon. The next chance for widespread showers and a few thunderstorms will hold off until Friday.

First Alert Forecast at 4 p.m. on 3/14/22
First Alert Weather at 5 a.m. 3/14