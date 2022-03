FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will give a Team Kentucky update on Monday, March 14.

The briefing will be at 3 p.m.

Cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky

As of March 7, the Kentucky Department for Public Health showed 12,010 new cases and 275 additional deaths it its weekly report.

The current positivity rate is 6.04 percent.

