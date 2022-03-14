First Alert: Spring-like weather returns this week

(KFVS) - A much milder and more spring-like pattern returns this week.

This morning will start off with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Skies will start off mostly sunny, but clouds will gradual increase throughout the day.

Highs will range in the lower 60s and it will be breezy.

Southerly winds could again gust up to 25 to 30 mph this afternoon.

There is a chance for a few showers tonight into Tuesday.

Rain will be very light.

Lisa Michaels says our southern counties have the best chances for rain.

Southerly winds will help keep warm air in the Heartland for most of the week.

Afternoon highs will be in the mid 60s to low 70s.

A passing cold front on Friday will bring our next chance for rain and a few storms.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.