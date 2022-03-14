East Prairie man set to debut short film in Cape Girardeau

EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland man plans to make his debut into the film business with a red carpet premiere.

“Surreal, when you have an idea and you put it on paper and then it becomes real,” Lawson Thresher, director and writer of “The Phantom of tom of the Fields,” said.

Thresher is making his way to the big screen.

The 20-year-old East Prairie native will premier his first short film “Phantom of the Fields” at the Marcus Cape West Cinema, all written and directed by him.

“I pulled out some old scripts I had. I found this one and did a rewrite on it and thought it would be a good one,” Lawson Thresher said.

He said he got the idea to make the film from other directors during a trip to Los Angeles.

He shared his movie was shot all in his hometown, and in families’ homes.

“Even when we were watching it last night. It came on and all of us were picking out, ‘that’s granny’s house, there’s that picture in the background of a family member,’” Lawson Thresher said.

Lawson’s mother Leslie Thresher said he’s loved movies since he was a child.

“He just loved watching them and really enjoying sitting and seeing movies over and over, especially the ones he’s really enjoyed,” Leslie Thresher said.

She said she’s learned a bit about the business from her son, and how much work goes into making a film.

“The amount of dedication, work, attention to detail. He has just done a phenomenal job. We couldn’t be more excited for this premiere,” Leslie Thresher said.

He explained people can expect to hear and see his movie and name more in the future

“I’ll try and enter it into some film festivals, and I’ll make another short film and move to feature eventually,” Lawson Thresher said.

“The Phantom of Fields” will premiere at Marcus Cape West Cinema on April 9. You can reach out to Leslie Thresher on Facebook for available tickets.

