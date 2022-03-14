Heartland Votes
Driver seriously injured in single-vehicle crash

ISP investigated a single-vehicle crash on Route 34 in Saline County early Sunday morning.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A 44-year-old Galatia woman was hurt in an early morning crash in Saline County on Sunday, March 13.

Emergency crews were called to a single-vehicle crash at 2 a.m. on Route 34, just south of Mt. Moriah Road.

According to an Illinois State Police (ISP) preliminary investigation, Rachel R. Grubbs was driving a Lincoln Corsair when the SUV went off of the road, hit a tree and flipped.

An ambulance rushed Grubbs to a regional hospital for serious injuries.

No other information about the crash has been released.

