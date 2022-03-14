Heartland Votes
Dolly Parton withdraws from Rock Hall consideration

Host Dolly Parton speaks at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022,...
Host Dolly Parton speaks at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Country music icon Dolly Parton announced on Monday that she is withdrawing her name from consideration for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Dolly was nominated on February 2 along with 16 other accomplished artists and groups, including Beck, Duran Duran, Eminem and Lionel Richie.

News of Dolly’s nomination received a split reaction from fans. Many feel Dolly’s accomplishments and contributions to the music industry transcend her country music genre; whereas others think the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame should be reserved for rockers.

It appears that Dolly took notice on the mixed reaction to her nomination, as she put out this statement on Monday:

Dolly has been busy in 2022, having recently co-hosted the ACM Awards in Las Vegas and released a new album, Run, Rose, Run.

