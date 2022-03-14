Heartland Votes
Crews respond to truck crash into building

Officers and firefighters responded to a crash into Cape Family Care on Monday morning.
Officers and firefighters responded to a crash into Cape Family Care on Monday morning.(Source: KFVS/Jordin Wyatt)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews responded to a crash into a Cape Girardeau building Monday morning, March 14.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. at Cape Family Care on the 2900 block of Keystone Drive.

According to Cape Girardeau Police Public Information Officer Cpl. Ryan Droege, the driver of a truck accidentally accelerated instead of braking and the truck went into the building.

Cpl. Droege said no one in the truck was injured and no one was in the medical clinic at the time of the crash.

A Heartland News crew on the scene observed that the truck partially went through a portion of the building’s wall that either had a large window.

The truck appeared to have some damage and was towed from the scene.

Crews with the Cape Girardeau Police and Fire Departments responded to the crash.

