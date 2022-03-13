Princesses take over Anna-Jonesboro in community event

ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Downtown Anna and Jonesboro was filled with people wanting a picture with their favorite princess on Saturday.

Nine princesses took part in a community event where they each were spaced out in different businesses attracting fans of all ages. They visited each princess and spent a little time and money at the businesses there as well.

This stemmed from the opening of a new boutique at the Annabelle Market where the owner wanted to have the community celebrate along with her.

“I just opened a new kids boutique called C’s Bitsy Bees and I decided to have a grand opening so I contacted a couple of other businesses who are friends of mine and their like yeah we’ll have kid’s activities,” Crystal Housman said. “Then I decided to see if I could find some princesses.”

Hundreds of people came out and were swarming the Downtown Anna area trying to greet their favorite princess.

“It just makes my heart so warm, especially on this cold day,” Crystal Housman said. “It’s just great seeing all the businesses participate and the kids out in droves on this super cold day. There’s so much joy in here though, you wouldn’t know that it’s so cold outside.”

The princesses are part of Enchanted Characters of Southern Illinois.

