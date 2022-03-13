Metropolis announces two Smallville actors for 50th Superman Celebration

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - The community of Metropolis is preparing for another Superman Celebration this year as they announced two special guests that will be joining the festivities this year.

Tom Welling and Michael Rosenbaum were announced as the special guests which should help add to the thousands of people that take part in coming to the celebration.

“This is a very special year for Metropolis,” Superman Celebration Committee Co-chair Karla Ogle said.” Back in 1972, 50 years ago, a gentleman by the name of Bob Westerfield kind of came up with the observation that Metropolis, just like the comics, that was us. He kind of got the ball rolling with the chamber of commerce and before you knew it, we were home of Superman.”

This event not only helps with tourism dollars for that weekend but helps out throughout the entire year.

“This doesn’t just help it for that weekend of the year because it gets the name out in the public and all out in the media,” Ogle said. “We have a lot of curious people. Even if they can’t come in for that weekend, it’s on their radar and they’ll say I really do want to come to Metropolis.”

Area businesses, hotels, and restaurants benefit from the influx of people in town that weekend as well.

“It makes up a good portion of our year,” Super Museum Owner Morgan Hambrick said. “We actually keep in contact with a lot of people that attend the celebration. So they’ll go here and then go online and shop with us afterwards so it’s the gift that keeps on giving.”

The Superman Celebration kicks off on June 10th and goes through June 12th.

