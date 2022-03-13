Heartland Votes
First Alert: Warm-up trend starts today

Your First Alert morning forecast 3/13.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - A gradual warming trend starts today; and this week will feature much more spring-like conditions.

Brian Alworth says despite mostly sunny skies and “warmer” temperatures, there will be wind chill factor. Winds should decrease this evening; however, so the first “late sunset” of daylight saving time should be clear and cool but otherwise pleasant.

Warmer but not 'warm': that's the weather theme today. It's already less cold this morning and highs this afternoon...

Posted by Brian Alworth KFVS on Sunday, March 13, 2022

The upcoming work week will take us back to a warmer pattern.

Monday will be clear to partly cloudy, with afternoon highs of about 60 to 65, though there will still be a cool southerly breeze.

A passing upper low will spin just south of us on Tuesday. We’ll be on the northern edge of the clouds and rain with this low, but some of it will likely impact our area, especially the Bootheel into Tennessee and Kentucky, with a few rain showers.

Northern counties look to stay mostly dry.

After a couple of dry and warm days mid-week with highs near 70, a stronger system is set to move through by Friday with a period or two of showers or thundershowers and gusty winds, followed by a dry and seasonably mild weekend.

