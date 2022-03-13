First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

A gradual warming trend starts today….and this week will feature much more spring-like conditions! In the short term, a tight pressure gradient will give us strong southwest winds today, so despite mostly sunny skies and ‘warmer’ temperatures, there will be wind chill factor. Winds should decrease this evening, however, so the first ‘late sunset’ of DST should be clear and cool but otherwise pleasant.

The upcoming work week will take us back to a warmer pattern. Monday will be clear to partly cloudy, with afternoon highs of about 60 to 65, though there will still be a cool southerly breeze. A passing upper low will spin just south of us on Tuesday. We’ll be on the northern edge of the clouds and rain with this low, but some of it will likely impact our area, especially the Bootheel into Tn and Ky, with a few rain showers. Northern counties look to stay mostly dry. After a couple of dry and warm days mid-week with highs near 70, a stronger system is set to move through by Friday with a period or two of showers or thundershowers and gusty winds, followed by a dry and seasonably mild weekend.

