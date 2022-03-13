First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

The pattern for the upcoming work week will be much milder and more spring-like as the jet stream flattens out and retreats northward for a few days. In the short term, gusty winds will decrease at least temporarily overnight, allowing for a clear and cool (but not as cold) night with lows in the 30s. Monday will start out clear but clouds will gradually move in during the afternoon ahead of an approaching system. Highs will be about 60 to 65 but with a cool southerly breeze.

An upper low will spin through the lower Mississippi Valley Monday night into Tuesday. We’ll be on the northern edge of the clouds and rain with this. The exact track is hard to predict but it looks right now like a little rain or a few showers could impact mainly our southern counties e.g. the Bootheel into Tn and Ky, with less chance of rain north. In any event, as this low spins away it will leave behind a couple of dry and warm days Wednesday and Thursday before a stronger system approaches Friday. This will bring a better chance of showers, maybe a thunderstorm, along with cooler and breezier conditions on Thursday night into Friday.

