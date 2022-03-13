Heartland Votes
Death investigation ongoing in in Fairfield, Ill.

According to a statement from the Illinois State Police, the deceased 28-year-old man was...
According to a statement from the Illinois State Police, the deceased 28-year-old man was discovered at 8 a.m. near the 600 block of Southeast 4th Street.
By Clayton Hester
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CARMI, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was found dead Saturday morning in Fairfield, Ill.

According to a statement from the Illinois State Police, the deceased 28-year-old man was discovered at 8 a.m. near the 600 block of Southeast 4th Street.

The Fairfield Police Department requested a death investigation from the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation.

The Wayne County Coroner will release the official cause of death after the autopsy and toxicology reports are completed.

The investigation is ongoing.

