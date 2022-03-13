Community members and election candidates gather for Jackson Lincoln Day Dinner

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Dozens made their way to Jackson this evening for the Jackson Lincoln Days Dinner.

Both community members and Missouri Republican primary candidates filled the Knights of Columbus Hall to ask and answer some questions.

“I want us to work with them and help them stay connected to what I call the real world,” Doug Austin, one voter said.

Austin is a one of the dozens of people at Jackson Lincoln Days Dinner on Saturday.

He said he went to talk to candidates apart of the Missouri Republican Primary elections and ask them the hard questions

“Talk to them personally and if we have any questions for them or have any advice for them because I want us to mentor our people in the office,” Austin said.

He is not the only one wanting to reach out to different candidates.

Larry Simon explained he wants to make sure whoever he gives his vote to and supports is honest.

“I want them to be truthful and say what they actually stand for and what they are going to do,” Simon, another voter said.

“I expect them to live up to what they say,” Simon continued

Some candidates said events like these help voters to know more the folks running for office and for them to know what exactly what people and communities need.

“It’s always good to come to these events and talk to real people and have good conversations about what’s going on in their lives, what’s going on in their state, as a candidate running for office,” Eric Schmitt, Candidate for US Senate said.

“What do they feel are the topics that really need to be discussed and handled and how they feel it should be handled, because as a representative we should know and understand the people’s desires,” Jacob Turner, Candidate for MO 8th Congressional District US House said.

Voters still have more time to make their decision, until then they said they plan to listen to and see what each candidate offers.

“I’m looking for people that are honest,” Simon said.

“A lot of people were asking serious questions, so they become involved,” Austin said.

