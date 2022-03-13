Better Business Bureau warns of text message scams

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Think twice before responding to texts from unknown numbers.

That’s advice from Whitney Quick with the Better Business Bureau.

She has some tips on what to watch out for when it comes to texting scams.

“We have a report from an O’Fallon woman who recently reported to BBB scam tracker that she received a text message from someone claiming Postal Service indicated that she had missed a certified delivery. When the woman clicked on the link, it redirected her to a webpage that asked her for personal information in her banking information to pay $3.30. When the woman went to check with her local post office, they confirmed that the message was bogus,” Quick said.

“I’m sure many of you get these text messages every day. I know I get them, especially from somebody posing to be from my cell phone provider, thanking me for paying my bill which we all know you’re not going to get a prize for paying your bills. So this is something that should stand out to you as a red flag. I have a couple of tips that we have to offer about phony text message scam,” she said.

“Don’t click the web. So scam text messages often contain links. Clicking that link could lead to a virus being on stuff or installed on your device. The links could lead a user to a lookalike website as it did for the lady who went to the Postal Service website, and websites where scammers attempt to take personal information. So this is a big one. These are big fishing operations where they are trying to take your personal information as well as banking information and things like that. Grammar does matter. Many things that originate from people who are not fluent in English. If you notice strange phrasings along with spelling and grammar errors, you’re probably dealing with a scammer. Look up the number. Some scammers may ask you to call a number to contact them if they claim to be for from a business or government agency. Look up the number directly do not blindly call any number included in a text message. It could definitely be a scam and most likely is going to be a scam. And finally let it go. Some scammers may give you the option to stop or say no so that you won’t receive any future texts in reality, the reply tells them that they have a real active number and could open you up to the future text. So if the text seems suspicious, don’t reply, block the number, erase the message things like that,” she said.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.