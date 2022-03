STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A 5-year-old girl missing in the Toga area was found safe.

Several agencies, including the Missouri State Highway Patrol, were searching the girl on Saturday morning, March 12.

According to Sheriff’s Carl Hefner, she was found at a neighbor’s house.

He said EMS crews were checking her, but she was safe.

