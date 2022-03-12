Road preparations for snowfall and potential ice

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and City of Cape Girardeau Public Works Department are making sure the winter weather doesn’t stop travel plans this weekend.

“You have to take it serious while it’s snowing and when it gets cold,” Mark Croarkin, MoDOT Southeast district engineer said.

Croarkin says crews have prepared for the late snowfall since early Friday morning by treating roads, but he doesn’t believe most of the will stick around.

“We debated a little bit on how much treatment to put out because a lot of it is going to melt and wash it off,” Croarkin said.

However, he said he worries some parts of the Heartland could see the direct opposite. Drivers can expect to see crews late tonight for potential black ice.

“We are going to start with full crews tonight and it’ll taper off as the snow tapers off,” Croarkin said.

Stan Polivick is the director of public works for the City of Cape Girardeau.

He said they are targeting certain areas.

“We’ve got some hillsides that are pretty steep and if we put brine on those early then that just helps,” Polivick said.

Like Croakin, Polivick said he does not anticipate seeing heavy snow into the weekend, but he said his crews are equipped for any situation.

“It’ll be a reactive response to if the police department calls and says we’ve got some slick spots or if we just see we are getting a heavy bad of snow and we need to bring people in, we’ll do that,” Polivick said.

Polivick shared he hopes that is the end is winter weather, however he said he’s ready for whatever.

“We really don’t begin to think the cold spells are over,” Polivick said.

You can check the MoDOT travelers map and the KFVS12 First Alert Weather App to see road conditions near you.

