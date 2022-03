(KFVS) - It was a cold, snowy Friday in the Heartland on March 11.

Parts of the Heartland received an inch to 3 inches of snow in the afternoon, with 4 inches of snow reported near Carbondale, Ill.

Most areas in western Kentucky and northwest Tennessee saw closer to 1 inch of snow.

Viewers shared their photos and videos with us.

