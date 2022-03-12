Hayti recieves wastewater upgrade funding

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -The City of Hayti received a grant for wastewater improvements. Some residents are speaking out about the current water system.

“The pipeline has been here since the 1960′s, and the only thing they can do is patch it,” said W.H. Sandusky.

Sandusky has been upset with the city of Hayti’s wastewater system for a long time. He hopes the cities funding will help relieve some of his utility cost.

“My taxes go up every single year on my house. Because of the streets. Because of the ditches. And they don’t clean the ditches out either. That’s why the water backs up on us.”

On the corner of highway 84 and 3rd street in Hayti, and across the city, days after precipitation, water continues to pool along the city streets.

“Really, we’ve needed improvements to it for a long time,” said Mayor Lisa Green, who wants to rehabilitate the entire system with the 6.5 million dollars in funding they’ve acquired. “Our current system is so old the manholes are constructed of hand laid brick. And some of them have the clay sewer mains in them.”

And in need of an upgrade.

“Which would consist of retrofitting the existing lagoon, repair 15 lift stations, line over 100,000 feet of gravity lanes, provide improved sewer services to our citizens and meet over and meet with upcoming DNR and environmental requirements.”

And that excites long time Hayti resident Debra Kagle. “It’s about time they do something down here. You know we haven’t really had anybody do nothing for a while with this whole town.”

She welcomes the cities new plan to upgrade the wastewater system. “It’s really like showing that you guys are really caring about us, about where we live here. It’s not much but we would like to feel a little bit appreciated.”

The city’s wastewater improvement project is set to begin early this summer.

