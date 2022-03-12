First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Sunshine returns for the weekend, but cold temps and gusty winds will make it feel more like winter than spring. This morning, in particular, will feature wind chills near zero due to gusty northwest winds and near-record low temps in the teens to low 20s. Strong March sunshine will try to warm us up by afternoon…but highs will be only in the 30s. (note that today will likely be the coldest day until next fall) Winds should decrease by late afternoon. Winds quickly become southerly later tonight into Sunday, which will keep temps warmer but create a significant wind chill factor; highs tomorrow will be in the 50s but will feel colder due to the southwest winds.

The week ahead will be much warmer, with highs in the 60s to low 70s. One possible exception will be on Monday night into Tuesday as a low pressure areas spins just to our south. Clouds and showers could keep it a bit cooler on Tuesday with highs just below 60. Wednesday and Thursday will be the nicest days of the week before more showers arrive next Friday.

