Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Sunshine returns but it will be blustery and cold......
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 4:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sunshine returns for the weekend, but cold temps and gusty winds will make it feel more like winter than spring.  This morning, in particular, will feature wind chills near zero due to gusty northwest winds and near-record low temps in the teens to low 20s.   Strong March sunshine will try to warm us up by afternoon…but highs will be only in the 30s.  (note that today will likely be the coldest day until next fall)   Winds should decrease by late afternoon.  Winds quickly become southerly later tonight into Sunday,  which will keep temps warmer but create a significant wind chill factor;  highs tomorrow will be in the 50s but will feel colder due to the southwest winds.

The week ahead will be much warmer, with highs in the 60s to low 70s.  One possible exception will be on Monday night into Tuesday as a low pressure areas spins just to our south.  Clouds and showers could keep it a bit cooler on Tuesday with highs just below 60.   Wednesday and Thursday will be the nicest days of the week before more showers arrive next Friday.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers had to put the camel down for the safety of everyone on scene.
Sheriff: Camel attacks, kills 2 at Tenn. petting zoo
Heath Hunsaker, 30, of Dexter was arrested this week in connection with the murder of Matthew...
Affidavit: Suspect ‘confessed’ to fatally shooting Rector man
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office released new forensic art of "Ina Jane Doe" in January...
Forensic researchers, law enforcement ID ‘Ina Jane Doe’ in 30-year-old cold case
Snowfall accumulations will be limited by melting, and overall light precipitation, but slick...
First Alert: Snow ends tonight, very cold Saturday
Scene of Covington hostage situation
Suspect in Covington hostage situation killed by sniper, SWAT officer shot and rushed to hospital

Latest News

Both MoDOT and the City of Cape Girardeau are making sure this weather doesn't stop your travel...
Road preparations for snowfall
First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 3/11
First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 3/11
First Alert 6 p.m. Forecast at 3/11
First Alert 6 p.m. Forecast at 3/11
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Snow will end later this evening with very cold temperatures Saturday.