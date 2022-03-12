First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Heartland Votes
Gradual warming trend starts tomorrow.....
By Brian Alworth
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
A quick warming trend will develop over the next 24 hours as winds become southerly tonight and then southwesterly tomorrow.  Tonight will be rather cold again, with temps dipping into the 20s after sunset  though a developing southerly breeze may start to bring temps back up a bit after midnight.  A few clouds will move through tonight into early tomorrow but overall it should end up as another mainly clear day tomorrow.  Official highs will be about 55 to 60 Sunday but there will be a brisk southwest wind so there will be a wind chill factor.   But temps will continue to moderate as get into the work week.

Next week will feature more spring-like temps again….with highs ranging from the upper 50s to low 70s.  Lows will be cool but should stay above freezing for a change.  Two weather systems will be moving through next week.  The first is an upper low that will spin through the lower Mississippi on Tuesday. We’ll be on the northern edge of this system, but should get a little rain Monday night into Tuesday. The exact path is still in question.  Another system will bring a cold front about Friday,  with another round of showers likely.  Neither system appears to present any sort of severe storm threat at this time.

