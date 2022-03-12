Bernie advances to Class 2 Title
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KFVS) - The Bernie basketball team beat Putnam County 79-75 Friday night in Springfield to advance to the Class 2 State Title Game.
The Mules will now play the winner of Norwood and Bishop LeBlond at 4 p.m. Saturday for the State Championship.
The Ellington girls beat St. Paul Lutheran 65-51 and also advanced to the Class 2 Final where they will play Wellington-Napolean at 2 p.m. Saturday.
