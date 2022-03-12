Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Bernie advances to Class 2 Title

The Mules will now play the winner of Norwood and Bishop LeBlond on Saturday for the State...
The Mules will now play the winner of Norwood and Bishop LeBlond on Saturday for the State Championship.(MHSAA)
By Todd Richards
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KFVS) - The Bernie basketball team beat Putnam County 79-75 Friday night in Springfield to advance to the Class 2 State Title Game.

The Mules will now play the winner of Norwood and Bishop LeBlond at 4 p.m. Saturday for the State Championship.

The Ellington girls beat St. Paul Lutheran 65-51 and also advanced to the Class 2 Final where they will play Wellington-Napolean at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers had to put the camel down for the safety of everyone on scene.
Sheriff: Camel attacks, kills 2 at Tenn. petting zoo
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office released new forensic art of "Ina Jane Doe" in January...
Forensic researchers, law enforcement ID ‘Ina Jane Doe’ in 30-year-old cold case
Heath Hunsaker, 30, of Dexter was arrested this week in connection with the murder of Matthew...
Affidavit: Suspect ‘confessed’ to fatally shooting Rector man
Rodi Walker will serve as mayor pro tem for the remainder of the term until the next election...
Portageville City Council votes to impeach mayor
SkyWest Airlines will terminate its service to 29 communities, including Cape Girardeau.
SkyWest Airlines to terminate service to Cape Girardeau

Latest News

A national search for a new leader of the men's basketball program will begin immediately.
Mizzou announces coaching change for men’s basketball 2022-23 season
The Ladycats will move on in hopes of capturing their fist ever State Title.
Delta Ladycats heading to State Championship
Charleston Blue Jays defeat Lafayette Co. to secure Class 3 State Championship.
Charleston vs Lafayette Co. in Class 3 State Championship
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 3/11
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 3/11