Western Kentucky tornado volunteers asked to report hours

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - Anyone who spent time volunteering after the Dec. 11 tornadoes in Western Kentucky is now asked to report those hours.

According to the Mayfield-Graves Long Term Recovery group, the number of hours that were volunteered in total will be used to provide money for recovery efforts from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Mayfield and Graves Counties have been tracking total hours volunteered, as FEMA funds will only cover 100 percent of recovery expenses after a 30-day period.

Following the end of that period, FEMA said only a percentage of the costs involved will be federally covered.

Anyone who has volunteered is asked to provide their name, phone number, and description of the work performed. The volunteer work can be logged onto the Graves County Google form here by requesting access, or by visiting in-person at the Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds.

Vandalism at Hardin City Park