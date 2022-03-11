Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Tin Man’s oil can from ‘Wizard of Oz’ up for auction

The oil can, used in the 1939 classic 'The Wizard of Oz' by the Tin Man, is expected to get at...
The oil can, used in the 1939 classic 'The Wizard of Oz' by the Tin Man, is expected to get at least $200,000.(GWS Auctions)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Tin Man finally got his heart, thanks to the Wizard of Oz.

He also had his trusty oil can. And now, you can have it, too, if you have the money to spare.

One of multiple oil cans belonging to the Tin Man, played in the 1939 film by actor Jack Haley, is up for auction.

It’s all part of the Artifacts of Hollywood and Music Collection with GWS Auctions.

The oil can is thought to be the last original item left from the Tin Man’s iconic costume.

Opening bids for the item will start at $50,000.

The rest of the Tin Man’s iconic silver-hued costume is thought to be lost. But maybe for this piece, there’s no place like “your home.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers had to put the camel down for the safety of everyone on scene.
Sheriff: Camel attacks, kills 2 at Tenn. petting zoo
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office released new forensic art of "Ina Jane Doe" in January...
Forensic researchers, law enforcement ID ‘Ina Jane Doe’ in 30-year-old cold case
Heath Hunsaker, 30, of Dexter was arrested this week in connection with the murder of Matthew...
Affidavit: Suspect ‘confessed’ to fatally shooting Rector man
Rodi Walker will serve as mayor pro tem for the remainder of the term until the next election...
Portageville City Council votes to impeach mayor
SkyWest Airlines will terminate its service to 29 communities, including Cape Girardeau.
SkyWest Airlines to terminate service to Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Washington Metropolitan Police place crime scene tape around the outside of The Parthenon, a...
SUV crashes into DC restaurant’s outdoor seating area; 2 women reportedly dead
Super Nintendo Land will be opening at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023.
Super Nintendo World to open at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023
Generic Instagram app image.
Scammers attempting to steal Instagram passwords, email logins
The video shows a light-colored Chevy van in the area of the break-ins.
Cape Co. searching for burglary suspect
When Powell was arrested on this charge in June of 2021 in Mayfield, Kentucky, he was in...
Convicted Paducah man sentenced to over 6 years in federal prison for possession of rifle