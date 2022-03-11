Heartland Votes
Suspect in Covington hostage situation killed by sniper, SWAT officer shot and rushed to hospital

Scene of Covington hostage situation
Scene of Covington hostage situation(Action News 5)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office says a 14-hour standoff with law enforcement ended in deadly gunfire Friday morning in Covington.

The suspect was shot and killed by a sniper after exchanging fire with officers, according to Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley.

He was holding a woman hostage at Dean’s Tax Service off Highway 51. Family friends of the victim tell us she is the owner of the business.

The SWAT team member is expected to recover after being rushed to the hospital for surgery. The victim is also recovering in the hospital.

Originally there were three hostages inside, two women and a child. Beasley said one of the women was able to leave through the front door with the child.

The suspect and hostage left inside the building were known to each other. Investigators tell us it was a domestic situation that spiraled out of control.

Beasley said the suspect repeatedly told investigators and negotiators, “No one is going to leave here alive tonight.”

He said the suspect didn’t have any demands.

The identities of the people involved will not be released at this time.

This story will be updated with additional details.

