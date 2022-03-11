Heartland Votes
Snow will end later this evening with very cold temperatures Saturday.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. Parts of the Heartland received 1″ to 3″ of snow this afternoon with 4″ of snow reported near Carbondale, IL. This snow will move south of the Ohio River during the late evening hours and exit the Heartland by midnight. 1″ to 3″ of snow could fall over much of Western Kentucky and Northwest Tennessee with most areas closer to one inch. Behind the snow very cold air will move into the Heartland. Lows by morning will be in the lower teens north to near 20 far south.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and very cold. Wind chills will start off in the single digits with a few of our northern counties approaching zero. High temperatures will warm only into the lower 30s north to upper 30s south and wind chills remaining in the 20s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer. It will be quite breezy as well with southwesterly winds gusting up to 25MPH. Highs will reach the middle to upper 50s. Don’t forget we spring ahead this weekend. Be sure to set your clocks forward one hour before going to bed Saturday night.

