SkyWest Airlines to end service in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Big changes are coming to the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Flights to Chicago through SkyWest Airlines will soon come to an end, but Cape city leaders say folks won’t feel an immediate impact.

“We are extremely disappointed.”

Cape Girardeau Airport Manager Katrina Amos said she enjoyed the partnership with SkyWest the past few years, but understands its decision to end flights between Cape Girardeau and Chicago.

“It’s tough, we thought we made it through the pandemic and we were hoping that we were going to be on the other side okay, the pilot shortage was just a lot it was a lot and then you add to that the gas prices that recently surged, it’s a lot for any organization to take on,” Amos said.

A release from SkyWest says those are the two main reasons for getting rid of flights to 29 communities around the country, including Cape Girardeau and Paducah.

Amos said we won’t see any changes in the next 90 days and you can still book flights through SkyWest.

“That is their intent to give us 90 days to find a carrier, if we’re able to do so then they will vacate in 90 days. However, if we need additional time then they will be here longer until we’re able to transition smoothly into a new carrier,” she said.

She said there’s a possibility Chicago could still be the destination with the new carrier, but it’s too soon to tell.

“It depends on what the carrier’s hub is of choice,” she said.

Molly Mehner with the city wants to make sure folks know this change won’t put an end to airport projects and future plans.

“We’re working on a new terminal, new t hangars, other improvement projects to the infrastructure. Those are all churning and burning and we’re not going to slow down that momentum whatsoever,” Mehner said.

Now the search is on for a new airline partnership.

“Staff will continue to work with the department of transportation on re-issuing another bid for another commercial air carrier,” she said.

Amos said in 2019, more than 11,000 passengers flew from Cape to Chicago and in 2021 that number decreased to more than 91 hundred.

