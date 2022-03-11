Sheriff: Camel attacks, kills 2 at Tenn. petting zoo

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - A camel attacked and killed two people at a petting zoo, according to the Obion County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, they received a call of a loose camel near Shirley Farms on South Bluff Road around 4:44 p.m. on Thursday, March 10.

When they responded to the area, deputies say they found two unconscious victims on the ground and the camel still on the loose.

They say the camel attacked an Obion County Sheriff’s Office vehicle, then moved toward deputies who were trying to move a victim to EMS.

Officers had to put the camel down for the safety of everyone on scene.

Deputies say 42-year-old Bobby Matheny, of Ridgely, Tenn., and 67-year-old Tommy Gunn, of Obion, Tenn., were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Ridgely Police Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol and Lake County Rescue Squad helped render aid and move the victims to a safe place

