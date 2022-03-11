Heartland Votes
Schnucks announces longer operating hours; closed on Easter

They said 103 locations will now be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Most Schnucks locations will return to a 10 p.m. closing time, starting on Monday, March 14.

According to a release from Schnucks, the deli, meat and seafood department service counties will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

They said 103 locations will now be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., except for City Plaza, Sierra Vista, Downtown, Eat Well, Jasper, Cahokia, Evansville North and Darmstadt.

The company also announced that all stores will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 17.

