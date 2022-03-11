Heartland Votes
Advertisement

President presses Congress to pass legislation to boost U.S. manufacturing

The U.S. Innovation and Competition Act would help restore America as a domestic manufacturing powerhouse, according to President Joe Biden.
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden is calling on Congress to pass the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act.

The president said the legislation is geared towards restoring America into a domestic manufacturing powerhouse.

”Let’s not wait any longer,” said President Biden. “Send it to my desk. I’ll sign it.”

He made these remarks during his first State of the Union speech. He highlighted technology company Intel’s investment in building two semiconductor chip factories near Columbus, Ohio.

”I think too often when we think about chips, the conversation usually focuses on cars, but chips are a part of everything that we do,” said Rep. Shontel Brown (D-Ohio).

Rep. Brown said the factories will allow her state to play a prominent role in boosting chip production.

”That is an investment again where we’re investing in the American economy,” Brown said.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said two decades ago, America produced nearly 40% of the world’s semiconductor chips. Now, it’s declined to only 12%.

”Even scarier, 90% of the world’s leading edge semiconductors, the most sophisticated semiconductors, are made by a single company in Taiwan,” said Raimondo.

Raimondo said America’s manufacturing dependence on other countries is a national security vulnerability. She points to supply chain issues amplified by the pandemic and is encouraging lawmakers to work the details out of the bipartisan legislation to get it passed.

A vote has yet to be scheduled.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers had to put the camel down for the safety of everyone on scene.
Sheriff: Camel attacks, kills 2 at Tenn. petting zoo
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office released new forensic art of "Ina Jane Doe" in January...
Forensic researchers, law enforcement ID ‘Ina Jane Doe’ in 30-year-old cold case
Heath Hunsaker, 30, of Dexter was arrested this week in connection with the murder of Matthew...
Affidavit: Suspect ‘confessed’ to fatally shooting Rector man
Rodi Walker will serve as mayor pro tem for the remainder of the term until the next election...
Portageville City Council votes to impeach mayor
SkyWest Airlines will terminate its service to 29 communities, including Cape Girardeau.
SkyWest Airlines to terminate service to Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Governor Beshear signed the Name, Image, Likeness Bill on Wednesday morning, March 9.
Gov. Beshear signs Name, Image, Likeness Bill
This will be Governor Mike Parson's third international trade mission since taking office.
Gov. Parson planning trade mission trip overseas
A house in a low-income neighborhood in Springfield, Illinois.
Illinois House approves plan to rehab abandoned homes in low-income communities
A new Senate bill could deter porch pirates from striking.
Proposed Missouri Senate bill could mean more consequences for porch pirates
New bill could create stronger offense for Porch Pirates
Proposed Missouri Senate bill could mean more consequences for porch pirates