Police investigating Paducah homicide
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Thursday night.
According to the police department, a man was shot during an altercation at a Lone Oak Road apartment complex.
Officers responded to reports of shots fired around 9:20 p.m. Thursday night.
Upon investigating, it was discovered that Christopher Hill had been shot and taken to Baptist Health Paducah.
He died at the hospital a short time later.
Paducah police detectives are still investigating leads and asking anyone with information to contact them at 270/444-8550.
Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.