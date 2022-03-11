Police investigating Paducah homicide

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Thursday night.

According to the police department, a man was shot during an altercation at a Lone Oak Road apartment complex.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired around 9:20 p.m. Thursday night.

Upon investigating, it was discovered that Christopher Hill had been shot and taken to Baptist Health Paducah.

He died at the hospital a short time later.

Paducah police detectives are still investigating leads and asking anyone with information to contact them at 270/444-8550.

