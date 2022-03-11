Murphysboro Walmart continuing cleanup after Wednesday fire, cause still under investigation

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) -Just one day after a fire started in the Murphysboro Walmart on Wednesday morning, crews are beginning to clean up the pieces.

“Well obviously it’ll cause residents to have too readjust some of their shopping habits,” said Murphysboro Mayor Will Stephens.

Mayor Stephens says the fire at the towns Walmart could also mean a dip in sales tax revenue.

“Walmart is one of the biggest sales tax generators for us. So there’s no doubt that we’re going to see a reduction in revenue. I don’t know exactly what that’s going to be but time will tell,” said Stephens.

80 percent of Murphysboro’s city budget is made up of retail sales tax. Stephens says they will not know the impact of the loss of retail sales tax until a few months.

“Sales tax collected in January isn’t remitted back to the city until April. So we won’t really know what impact this had until 3 months from now,” said Stephens.

Meanwhile, most of the merchandise inside the store is being removed, mainly due to smoke damage.

“They have made significant headway, Walmart has in cleaning the store and getting the spoiled merchandise out and that type of thing. They’ve got just a multitude of people in there doing that kind of work,” said City of Murphysboro Fire Chief Steve McBride.

McBride tells me the fire started on the roof and worked it’s way into the store.

“There was a lot of damage, especially on the roof. There’s a large area of the roof that’s burned away. It’s a rubber membrane type roof. And a large section of it was burned away. Inside the damage was confined to the shoe department area,” said McBride.

McBride says the cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

“I went out there today and began an investigation alongside the investigator from Walmart’s insurance company,” said McBride.

Heavy smoke filled the inside of the store during Wednesday’s fire, Mayor Stephens says many products are going to have be refurbished or thrown away.

“I think that some of it will probably be taken in by Walmart’s insurance company and then sold to various salvage companies. Things like hardware obviously can be cleaned. But something like a dress shirt is probably ruined,” said Stephens.

And Stephens is glad that the only damage was to products and the building.

“I just want to again be thankful that there wasn’t any loss of life,” said Stephens.

Heartland News reached out to Walmart for a comment. They have yet to respond.

